BoardandRide Offers Up to Date Snow Reports and News

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/18/2012 -- Planning an outing in Colorado or any other “snowy” state can be tough if you do not know what the weather will be. With up to date snow reports, individuals can easily plan their outings. BoardandRide is currently offering up to date snow reports and news. The Colorado snow report that is offered on their site is always up to date. If the individual needs reports outside of Colorado, they can select their region on the snow report page.



Find the Best Snowboarding Resort



Individuals can also use the site in order to find the best snowboarding resort. The site is constantly updated with blogs about the best stashes, backcountry, bowls and parks. Individuals who are interested in finding the best snowboarding resort are encouraged to send their requests and feedback to Board and Ride. Afterwards, the snowboard bloggers will find the best hook ups.



Don’t Forget About the Epic Pass



Site visitors are also encouraged to take a look at the epic pass being offered by BoardandRide.com. The Epic Pass offers unlimited ats at Beaver Creek, Vail, Keystone, Breckenridge, Heavenly, Kirkwood, Arapahoe Basin and Northstar. The cheap price on the Epic Pass will only be offered for a short term, so readers are encouraged to hurry up and purchase it before the time runs out. With the epic pass, there will be unlimited skiing for the entire family. For those who plan on going skiing six or more times, the epic pass will help save money.



Board and Ride is dedicated to offering up to date news, gear updates and snow reports to their visitors.



