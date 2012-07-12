Boardwalk Empire Actress Makes Debut in RENT Off-Bway

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/12/2012 -- A rising star of screen and stage, Natalie Wachen recently landed the highly-coveted role of Mimi Marquez in the off-Broadway revival of Rent playing opposite new cast member and "American Idol" alum Anthony Fedorov.



Beginning July 11th at the New World Stages in New York City, eager audiences can enjoy Natalie as she gives a performance that is sure to be remembered. Commenting on the buzz surrounding the September 9th closing of this latest run, Natalie recently told the press, "I am so excited to step into one of the best female characters in musical theater and honored to be a part of this amazingly talented closing cast at New World Stages."



Ms. Wachen is sure to live up to expectations as she brings her unique charisma to the famed rock musical, which has been a phenomenon since its official debut in 1996. The emotionally charged, musically addictive, and ever-relevant play is sure to find favor with a whole new generation once audiences catch the likes of Natalie Wachen on stage. Her character, Mimi Marquez, is one of the richest and most complex female characters to ever grace the Broadway stage. Facing the perils of young adult life, including heartbreak and illness, audiences can't help but become enthralled with her life as it rolls out before them. The character of Mimi was immortalized on the silver screen by Hollywood heavyweight Rosario Dawson in the 2005 feature film. Building on the tradition of the actresses who have come before her, Natalie Wachen is sure to bring a performance that makes Mimi all her own.



HBO fans will recognize Natalie Wachen from her memorable performance as Lenore White on the hit series "Boardwalk Empire." Lending her creative talents to one of America’s most treasured musicals, which has enthralled audiences for over a decade, seems a natural next step for such a buzz-worthy actress.



A native of La Habra in Southern California, Ms. Wachen is ready to shake up New York City with her off-Broadway debut in RENT. An acclaimed singer and actor, this versatile powerhouse performer has an energetic and charismatic presence on screen that is perfectly fitted for the dynamic and demanding musical.



From showing off her dramatic side in HBO’s Boardwalk Empire to busting out her comedic chops on MTV, to her much-awaited arrival on the stage, this glittering actor and singer is sure to light up the stages, and the hearts of the audience, as she delivers a performance that is a sure to be a powerhouse in the grand tradition of RENT.



It is rare that Hollywood churns out a singer and actor with so much promise. The world is about to be watching a whole lot more ofWachen. You can keep up with Natalie, and all her exciting projects, by checking out her website: www.nataliewachen.com.