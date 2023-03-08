NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/08/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Boat Insurance Market Insights, to 2027" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Boat Insurance market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Zurich (Switzerland), AXA (France), AVIVA (United Kingdom), State Farm (United States), Allianz (Germany), GEICO (United States), Sompo Japan Nipponkoa (Japan), CPIC (India), Markel Corporation (United States), Kemper Corporation (United States), Allstate (United States).



Scope of the Report of Boat Insurance

Marine insurance is another name for boat insurance. Boat insurance covers ships, freight, terminals, and any other method of transportation that transports, acquires, or holds property between origin and destination. Onshore and offshore exposed property (container terminals, ports, oil platforms, and pipelines), hull, marine casualty, and boat liability are all covered under boat insurance. When products are transported by mail or courier, shipping insurance is used instead. The advantage of boat insurance is that it ensures the company's financial security. It allows you to manage risks and do business efficiently. It covers any financial losses that occur while the items are being transported.



In 2021, Zurich North America has announced the launch of a weather parametric insurance product. The insurance will cover weather-related construction delays not covered by traditional builders' risk insurance policies.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Cargo Insurance, Hull and Machinery Insurance, Others), Application (Ocean, Lakes, Rivers), Distribution Channel (Wholesalers, Retail Brokers, Others), Premium (Small Market, Middle Market, Large Market), End User (Ship Owners, Traders, Others)



Opportunities:

Growing e-commerce sector

Rapid Growth in Incorporation of IoT



Market Trends:

Introduction to new mobility techniques



Market Drivers:

Rising demand of marine insurance among ship owners, cargo owners



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



