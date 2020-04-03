Boat Trim Tabs Market Business Opportunities and Global Industry Analysis by 2026 - Lenco Marine, Lectrotab, Bennett Marine, Matromarine Products

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/03/2020 -- The global boat trim tabs market is anticipated to grow at a robust CAGR rate in the forecast period during 2020-2026. The growth of the market is attributed to the increasing sales of boats owing to the rising disposable income of the affluent people and the increase in tourism activities. Moreover, the adoption of trim tabs to improve the safety of the boats is bolstering the growth of the market.



Trim tabs are typically connected to the trailing edge of the boats to keep the boats in control without the need for constant external force from the operator. When the boats are their full speed, it begins to settle at the stern; therefore, these tabs are installed to keep the water off the transom and avoids the mishandling of the boats. Moreover, it improves the speed, weight distribution, and overall boat safety. They have become one of the mandated elements on the boat as it also reduces fuel consumption, and haul stress.



Smaller boats and skis benefit the most out of the trim tabs as it provides the additional lift without the need for extra horsepower. These tabs are generally made from adjustable stainless steel and are controlled with help of hydraulic power unit to move them up and down.



Segment by Key players:

- Lenco Marine

- Lectrotab

- Bennett Marine

- Matromarine Products

- Twin Disc

- Megatech

- Livorsi Marine

- Humphree



Segment by Type:

- Hydraulic

- Electric

- Electrochemical



Segment by Application:

- Monohull

- Multihull



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



