Boatworld Introduces American ZUP Water Sports Board in the UK

Chesterfield, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2014 -- Hot news for the English water sport enthusiasts! - Top British aqua sports product supplier Boatworld have reportedly brought the popular American ZUP water sports board to the UK market.



Founded in the year 1969, Boatworld is one of the most revered names as an Inflatable SUP's and other water sports product supplier. It’s also regarded as the UK’s foremost virtual water sports portal.



“We are really thrilled to introduce the all-new American ZUP water sports board for our English aqua sport connoisseurs. ZUP promises a novel way to enjoy time in the water with your friends and family - taking aquatic adventures in a completely edgy direction,” stated the sales personnel from Boatworld.



The ZUP board enables a creative water adventure where one can lay down, kneel, rest, surf or even ride backwards. “It’s a durable moulded, buoyant board where everybody would get ZUP! You can place it behind a Jet Ski or boat and have the fun of your life,” added the Boatworld spokesman.



Elaborating more on ZUP water sports board, the Boatworld manager assured that a single board here is enough to cater to the entire family. Backed by EVA foam soft padding, the ZUP product is also supported by easy slip-in foot straps. The other features of the new American product from Boatworld are – moulded side handles and larger than usual buoyant kneeboards. It’s suitable for any age and skill level.



As well as kneeboards, Boatworld supply a huge range of water sport products, including water skis, wakeboards, towables, buoyancy aids, wetsuits, jet skis as well as products for surf lifestyle. Boat accessories such as boat covers, mirrors, fenders, anchors, wakeboard towers etc. are available as well.



While approached on the product quality, the manager emphasised on premium stocks only. “Customer satisfaction is paramount to us and hence we always make sure we source our supplies from reputed brands only- whether you are looking for T Top Towers or wakeboards. We stock products from the best names in aquatic sports, from all across the world, such as Sportsstuff, Airhead, O’Neil, Jet Logic, Kwik Tek, Typhoon, Jobe, Hull Hugr, Drypak etc.,” the manager added.



About Boatworld

Boatworld is a leading water sports product supplier in the UK and is the best online water sports website in the market. The company offer versatile water sport products from world-class brands. For more on ZUP water sport board from Boatworld, visit http://www.boatworld.co.uk