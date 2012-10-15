Bob Carbone Named as VP of G-PMC, LLC Registrars

Bridgeport, CT -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2012 -- Robert Carbone, president of The Plastic Factory, a full-service plastics distributor and fabrication company offering a complete range of plastic materials and accessories has been named Vice President of Operations by G-PMC, LLC, an international registrar that carries a distinct accreditation in the world of quality. Mr. Carbone's long standing eye towards quality and process improvement comes from his over 35+ years experience with his family’s plastic distribution company.



“The G-PMC, LLC Board of Directors selected Bob out of 8 other qualified candidates because of his experience serving all major sectors of the industrial community, including aerospace, machining, fabrication, packaging, mechanical, medical and other industries,” said Donald LaBelle, Chairman of the Industrial Leaders Group (ILG), the sole accreditation body for G-PMC registrars. He added, “Bob's five year experience as a senior buyer for Sikorsky Aircraft, commitment to quality, and proven leadership skills will be an asset to G-PMC, LLC and its customers worldwide.”



Mr. Carbone will serve a dual role as President of his own company and also Vice President for G-PMC, LLC.



About The Plastic Factory

In 2011 after a 5 year employment as a senior buyer for Sikorsky Aircraft, Bob along with his father Jim reopened The Plastic Factory in Bridgeport, Connecticut. The company has grown into a leading supplier of a wide variety of plastic sheets, rods, tube & film for aerospace, medical parts, mechanical and industrial applications. The company serves plastic distributors, plastic fabricators, machine shops, retail packaging & display industries. The Plastic Factory is ISO 9001:2008, ISO 13485:2003, AS9100-REV.C and TS16949 certified.



About G-PMC, LLC:

G-PMC, LLC (http://www.g-pmc.com) is the only registrar accredited by the Industrial Leaders Group (ILG). As a full-service stand-alone registrar overseen independently by an international accreditation body, G-PMC, LLC has the authority to register organizations worldwide in a broad range of industries meeting quality management system standards.



