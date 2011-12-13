Bob Mccormack: New Authorized Clean Green Nation Partner in Leamington, Ontario

Ontario, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/13/2011 -- Bob McCormack is now an authorized Clean Green Nation partner. As of 2011, energy saving products have become more available to home and business owners. McCormick specializes in solar power, wind LED lighting, energy efficient products and green living education.



Providing energy efficient heating for homes in Ontario is one of the many specialties of Clean Green Nation. The company is driven by the desire to provide affordable sustainable energy options to consumers for their home or business. Consumers can become environmentally aware in Leamington Ontario about clean energy by speaking with Bob McCormack.



Clean Green Nation offers a full line of Energy Star appliance and home products as well as the leading wind power kits and solar panel kits. The company even offers quotes on installation prices. By browsing the online resource center, consumers can access important information on the benefits of solar power, tax incentives and rebates that decrease the cost of installing sustainable energy and the future of renewable energy sources.



The goal of this company is to help home and business owners make smarter decisions about green energy. By choosing energy efficient appliances and LED light bulbs, the average household can reduce their energy costs by up to 40%. Utilizing a radiant barrier, water heater blanket and solar attic fans will further reduce energy costs. Clean Green Nation wants to ensure that consumers are making educated decisions about the future of energy supply and reducing the dependency on foreign oil. Consumers interested in learning more about affordable energy options in Leamington, Ontario should not hesitate to contact Bob McCormack.



About Clean Green Nation

Clean Green Nation is the leading manufacturer of green energy products. The company works throughout Canada and the United States to provide sustainable energy and green living information to home and business owners. Find more information by visiting http://www.bobm.cleangreennation.com. For more information on Clean Green Nation products and services in Leamington, Ontario contact Bob McCormack via email at bobm@cleangreennation.com or phone at (888) 566-1344.