Bobby Grace Putters Hole Yet Another Major Win, Celebrating with 15% Sale.

St. Petersburg, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/22/2012 -- Sunday was a gripping day in the world of women’s golf, as current U.S Women’s Open champion, Na Yeon Choi, rounded off her season with a solid win at the CME Group Titleholders in Naples. Having used Bobby Grace putters at both events, Choi proves that the company’s golf putters are fit for yet another major win.



To celebrate her success, Bobby Grace and his team have decided to offer the NYC US Open Winner putter at an exclusive 15% discount until December 15th.



The latest rendition of the insert technology (multi rebound radial face, MRR ) from Bobby Grace is truly revolutionary and lowering scores for pros and amateurs alike. Dedicated users include Greg Chalmers, who secured his 2011 Australian Open win over a stellar international field that included Tiger Woods, then followed that up with his second major win of the season at the Australian PGA Championship with 20 birdies and two eagles.



“Bobby Grace has a long history with some of the biggest names in golf over the past 20 years, with wins in over 200 professional tournaments,” says Brian Katrek host of "Teed Off" on Sirius/XM PGA TOUR Radio.



He continues, “The wins include thirteen majors with his putters and millions of dollars of prize money. This in itself speaks for the clubs’ quality, consistency and score lowering potential.”



In fact, the Bobby Grace AMG Fat Lady and AMG 18 both won Players choice awards this summer from the highly respected Golfing Magazine.



“While the pros are using Bobby Grace’s technology to take their games to the next level, the amateur and social golfer will also see a huge improvement to their scorecard. Every golfer should be hinting for one this Christmas!” Katrek adds.



To add to their impressive discount on the NYC US Open winner putter, the company has also announced free shipping until December 15th on all of their putters.



About Bobby Grace

In 1989, Bobby began designing and building putters and by 1992 had developed a line of putters used by the best players in the world.



Bobby Grace Putter’s breakthrough came in the summer of 1994, when Nick Price used Bobby’s “Fat Lady Swings” putter to win the PGA Championship and the Canadian Open. In 1995 Annika Sorenstam registered the first seven wins of her career (including two US Women’s Opens) using a smaller version designed by Bobby known as “The Pip Squeek”.



By then, The Bobby Grace Putter Company was in full swing. Today, with over 200 worldwide professional wins and tens of millions of dollars won, Bobby has firmly established himself as one of the most innovative putter designers in the world.