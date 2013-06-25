Bob's Cycle Supply Offers Sports Enthusiasts an Improved, Safer Online Experience

St. Paul, MN -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2013 -- Bob's Cycle Supply, one of the country's premiere motorcycle, ATV, snowmobile and motorcross dealers, has announced the launch of its new, intuitive online storefront. Key features added to the new design offer sports enthusiasts faster and easier navigation, enhanced search filters, quicker page load times and customer product reviews and ratings.



Other advantages that the newly designed website offer customers include larger product images built with three views, allowing motorcyclists and snowmobile riders, their fans and supporters to get a closer "real-life" observation of popular products like off road bike parts, motorcross neck braces, men's and women's motorcross boots, snowmobile jackets, motorcycle helmets and sweatshirts.



Customer response to the new design has been positive, one customer saying, "Brilliant site. As soon as I found it I felt right at home." Another customer shared this about Bob's Cycle Supply, "Great company to deal with, fair prices and quick shipping. Their shipping charges are less than it would cost me to drive to the nearest dealer selling Spectro oil."



About its excellent shipping standards, Bob's Cycle Supply's executive management team shares, "We believe in what we sell, that's why Bob's stocks what it sells, and we ship our products as efficiently and cost effectively as possible, to provide you the best possible buying experience." This same spirit and commitment translates to the company's website support.



Live support at Bob's Cycle Supply is available during business hours, making it easy for customers to receive immediate expert advice. The live support interface can be accessed with the click of a button. In addition to getting more information about the sports dealers' wide range of products, shoppers can use the live support to get answers to their questions.



Safe, worry free checkout that exceeds industry security standards, reveal Bob's commitment to providing its customers a dependable, reliable and trustworthy shopping experience. The sports dealer plans to use this new, more robust website to launch future products, including more world class motorbike competition equipment, parts, accessories, instructional videos and fashion wear. Its enhanced website matches its mission to make ordering, "a snap," saving shoppers time and effort, demonstrating that, "there is no need to shop with anyone else."



Free shipping is available on all orders exceeding $99. It's also free to create an online account and add products to a personal wish list, a tool that enhances the gift and holiday shopping experience. To stay in touch with its customers, Bob's has also developed a newsletter that motorcyclists and snowmobile enthusiasts can subscribe to in order to stay aware of sales, deals and special discounts it offers throughout the year. For more information, please visit: http://www.bobscycle.com



About Bob's Cycle Supply

Bob's Cycle Supply has been a premiere one-stop retailer for motorcycle riders and off-road sports enthusiasts for more than four decades. The sports supplier carries a huge inventory of snowmobile, apparel, aftermarket parts, street, ATV and off-road motocross products. To pass savings onto its loyal customers, Bob's combs manufacturers' products, finding the best deals. For over 40 years, Bob's staff, a dedicated team of power sports experts, has viewed and treated each of its customers like family. The employee owned company's goal is to provide the best prices and customer service in the industry.