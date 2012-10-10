Bob's Painting Offers Professional Commercial and Industrial Painting Services in Albuquerque NM

Albuquerque, NM -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2012 -- Bob’s Painting proudly announces that it offers professional commercial and industrial painting services throughout the entire Albuquerque area. Owned and operated by Bob Herman, Bob’s Painting has been successfully serving the Albuquerque area for more than 26 years. The company pride themselves in offering excellent services to their customers from start to finish, and they always provide courteous, top-rate services at affordable rates. "Who Rocks New Mexico" has recently featured Bob’s Painting as one of the highest rated commercial painting companies in Albuquerque.



"Only top quality painters work for Bob’s Painting, as we are dedicated to hiring highly trained and skilled employees. Every employee goes through an extensive background check and random drug testing is done periodically. We create a family-like atmosphere that promotes teamwork throughout the company, which directly reflects on the high quality and friendly services that our crew provides to each customer" Bob Herman, owner of Bob’s Painting told us. "From the beginning of each job, we explain to the customers exactly what work will be completed and set a work schedule that best suits our customers. Our team arrives at each job prepared with a fully stocked van to prevent any delays in completing the project on time" he continued.



Bob’s Painting provides complete commercial and industrial painting services, and can complete any size job in a timely and efficient manner. They service a wide variety of industries, including hotels, restaurants, hospitals, grocery stores, educational institutions, warehouses, retirement homes, shopping centers, office parks, and historical buildings. No job is too small or large for Bob’s Painting, and they offer the same courteous, friendly and expert service to every customer.



Bob’s Painting Inc. offers both interior and exterior professional painting services, which include walls, ceiling, doors, frames, railings, handrails, stairways, and rooftops. They can paint on a variety of surface, such as wood, stucco, brick, block, steel, and metal. In addition to commercial and industrial painting services, Bob’s Painting also offers numerous other services like drywall repair, window caulking, power washing, stucco repairs, metal rooftop coating, waterproofing, window glazing, industrial coatings, wood repair, sing logo painting, wallpaper removal, and fire lane curbs.



Bob's Painting was established in 1983 by Bob Herman to provide friendly and profession painting services in Albuquerque. Over the next 25 years, Bob's Painting has worked hard to hire only the best painters in the area in order to provide the excellent services the clients deserve. Today, Bob's Painting can be seen throughout the area providing expert commercial and industrial painting services for jobs of any size. They offer free consultation through their website: http://www.BobsPainting.com.



Contact:

Bob Herman

Owner

Bob’s Painting Inc.

Albuquerque, NM

(1) 505-823-2400

dlovato@aol.com