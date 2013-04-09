Boca Brickhouse Now Officially Open to the Public

Boca Raton, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/09/2013 -- Boca Brickhouse, an exclusive private training facility located in East Boca, is now officially open to the public. It is quickly gaining popularity due to its wide range of services, reasonable pricing, and unique program offerings that no other local facilities provide.



Programs and Service provided include:



- Open Gym

- Personal Training

- Group Training

- Military Basic

- Combat Conditioning (Conducted Monday through Friday)

- Combat Course (conducted on Saturday only)

- Kids / Tween / Teen Training

- Sports Specific

- Cardio Strength Training

- Zumba

- Women’s Fitness

- After School Program (which is very comprehensive and known as the Junior Brickhouse)



The Boca Brickhouse is currently seeking local and national sponsors who will support them with a small financial contribution in exchange for promotion of their brand within the facility.



Funds will be used for the acquisition of new equipment, development of new Programs, improvements to the facility, and expansion initiatives.



The official Grand Opening event will be held on May 11th, 2013 and local food vendors are welcome to sponsor the event by providing food and drinks along with the opportunity of having potentially hundreds of locals expected to be at the event be exposed to their brand and taste their food.



“We believe in ongoing education and hands-on instruction for our members. We also believe that training should not be random; it should be intentional, thoughtfully designed, and include initial assessments as well as periodic testing to track one’s abilities,improvements and refine programs.” Said Christine Kochte, Owner of the Boca Brickhouse. “Moreover, and most importantly, it should be personally rewarding. Your investment of time and energy should produce specific worthwhile returns to your health. We are committed to doing things right. That means that we care a lot about quality of training, intelligent programming, long-term sustainability, and results, and we care about having fun in the process.”



About Boca Brickhouse

Boca Brickhouse is a coaching-oriented strength and conditioning facility providing instruction in all aspects of physical fitness and developing Real World Strength in individuals.



Junior Brickhouse, located in the Boca Brickhouse Athletic Training Center, is a physical fitness and personal development afterschool program and kids camp facility. We take pride in our offering which ranges from Physical Education to Academic Enrichment.



Media Contact:

Built Beyond Limits, LLC

christinebocabrickhouse@gmail.com

2880 NW Boca Raton Blvd.

Boca Raton, FL 33431

http://bocabrickhouse.com/