Boca Home Care Services Now Assisting Holocaust Survivors Through the Jewish Family Service Program

For more than 60 years, the German Government, via the Claims Conference has been providing reparations to Holocaust survivors through local community agencies. These include both monetary and direct services such as home care, transportation, and food deliveries.



Holocaust survivors looking for eldercare in South Florida can now turn to Boca Home Care Services, preferred provider for home care services.



Featuring home care in Palm Beach County Florida, Boca Home Care Services recently received approval from Ruth Rales Jewish Family Services and has begun offering services to clients through the Holocaust survivor program. Serving Broward County and Palm Beach Counties since 1998, Boca Home Care Services strives to help seniors retain their ability to remain independent in their own home.



As people age, one of the hardest things for them to admit is when a little extra help is needed. And while some people choose to move into a communal setting, home health care is a more favorable option for most individuals.



Boca Home Care Services offers a wide range of senior home care services to suit the needs of each person’s unique situation.



According to the company, “We at Boca Home Care Services understand that no two caregiver situations are the same. Whether your aging parent or loved one needs help as a result of an injury; or requires personal home care services that includes assistance with shopping or bathing - or perhaps you live hundreds of miles away and can’t give them the specific attention they need; whatever the situation, we can help.”



This South Florida home care company’s hourly or live-in caregiver services include: Certified Nurse Assistants, home health aides, personal care aids and sleepovers, companionship, hospital or rehabilitation center sitters, disease specific caregivers, respite care and more.



In addition to offering services to Holocaust survivors, Boca Home Care Services provides complimentary insurance evaluations and information about Medicare home health care benefits.



About Boca Home Care Services

Since 1998, Boca Home Care Services has been assisting seniors with maintaining their independence. Offering home nursing care to people throughout Broward and Palm Beach Counties, the company aims to provide solutions tailored to fit the needs of each individual patient.