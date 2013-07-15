Boca Raton Attorney Discusses Civil Litigation

Boca Raton, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/15/2013 -- With over 28 years of experience practicing civil litigation in the courts in NY and FL, Ginny L. Goldman, Esq. has a pretty good idea whether a party has a meritorious civil litigation claim or defense in the areas of contract, real estate, commercial and business law. Admitted to the bar in New York and Florida, Ginny Goldman’s law practice in Boca Raton, FL handles civil suits in Palm Beach and Broward Counties.



“Many lay people do not understand what constitutes civil litigation, what is entailed in a lawsuit and how you preserve and proceed on your claims when faced with a dispute arising out of a contract, real estate matter or other business transaction. For anyone who is in need of a local attorney in Palm Beach County or Broward County, Florida, for the prosecution or defense of a civil suit involving contract, real estate, commercial or business claims, contact me and I will be able to help you determine if you have a valid cause or not,” stated Ginny L. Goldman, Esq.



“The problem arises quite often where a client comes to me and he or she does not have proper documents relating to the issue at hand, such as a written contract or other promise in writing. Now it becomes a he said, she said scenario, without a legal document to evidence the intent of the parties. I recommend that anyone entering into an agreement, whether for the purchase or sale of real or personal property or a business, the performance of services or even a contract between merchants, not only make sure there is a written agreement that encompasses the parties terms but also that a licensed attorney in the jurisdiction where the contract will be enforced reviews and/or writes the agreement that will be executed by the parties,” stated Goldman. “The biggest problem I encounter in connection with my civil litigation practice is where the parties do not have an agreement in writing or the agreement is not written properly, as there can be inconsistencies, ambiguities and terms left unstated in the agreement. Those situations lead to law suits which are also known as civil litigation,” added Goldman.



In addition to her civil litigation cases, Ginny L. Goldman, Esq. also handles real estate, contract and business law matters. Ginny L. Goldman, Esq. earned her J.D. from the State University of New York at Buffalo in 1984. For more information on Ginny L. Goldman, P.A., please visit the website at http://www.ginnygoldman.com



