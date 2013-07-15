Boca Raton Attorney Discusses Contract Law

Boca Raton, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/15/2013 -- Finding a licensed and experienced attorney who can assist you with your contact needs should not be a daunting task,” stated Ginny L. Goldman, Esq. of Boca Raton, FL. With over 28 years of experience as an attorney admitted in New York and Florida, Ms. Goldman practices contract law and civil litigation involving contract breaches and disputes.



“The problem arises quite often where a client comes to me and he or she does not have proper documents relating to the issue at hand, such as a written contract or other promise in writing. Now it becomes a he said, she said scenario, without a legal document to evidence the intent of the parties. I recommend that anyone entering into an agreement, whether for the purchase or sale of real or personal property or a business, the performance of services, or a contract between merchants, not only make sure there is a written agreement that encompasses the parties’ terms, but also that a licensed attorney in the jurisdiction where the contract will be enforced prepares and/or reviews the agreement that will be executed by the parties,” stated Goldman. “The biggest problem I encounter in connection with my contract and civil litigation practice is when the parties do not have an agreement in writing or the agreement is not written properly, as there can be inconsistencies, ambiguities and terms left unstated, in the agreement. Those situations lead to law suits, also known as civil litigation,” added Goldman.



Goldman further advises: “Staying out of court is not always unavoidable. However, a contract that is executed by the parties, that includes all of the parties’ agreed upon terms, and that is not ambiguous or conflicting in its terms, will always benefit the parties to the transaction. A clear and unambiguous contract that expresses the full agreement between the parties can often result in a resolution without litigation because the parties’ rights are clear based on the written agreement. Verbal, incomplete or conflicting agreements can often lead to much more costly legal fees when a dispute arises over the intent or meaning of the contract, as it pertains to the benefits or burdens of the parties.



In addition to her contract matters, Ginny L. Goldman, P.A. also handles civil litigation, real estate and business law matters. Ginny L. Goldman, Esq. earned her J.D. from the State University of New York at Buffalo in 1984. For more information on Ginny L. Goldman, P.A., please visit the website at www.ginnygoldman.com



Company name: Ginny L Goldman, P.A.

Contract Attorney

http://www.ginnygoldman.com

ginny@ginnygoldman.com

561-447-9208