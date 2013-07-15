Boca Raton Attorney Specializes in Real Estate Law

Boca Raton, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/15/2013 -- When selling or purchasing real estate, the assistance of an experienced real estate attorney is very important. Preparation of the contract, review of the title and closing documents and attendance at the closing, is all part of the service provided to clients who are represented by Ginny L. Goldman, a real estate attorney located in Boca Raton, Florida.



Although the issues that come up on a real estate transaction may not seem as complex as other areas of the law, the seller or purchaser of a real property should not take it for granted that they will be protected without a real estate attorney representing them. Many issues can arise regarding the terms of the contract, the inspection of the property, repairs, title, conveyance documents such as the deed and bill of sale, and the loan documents if a mortgage is being given to finance the property.



With over 28 years of experience as a real estate attorney admitted in Florida and New York, Ginny L. Goldman has represented buyers, sellers and lenders on a multitude of real estate transactions. “If you are purchasing or selling real estate and you hire me to represent you, you will always deal with me directly and not an assistant or secretary. I can answer your real estate questions, prepare or review your real estate contract, review your title and closing documents and go over your loan documents with you at the closing”, stated Ginny Goldman.



In addition to real estate transactions, Ginny L. Goldman’s practice also includes leases, landlord tenant law, business, contracts and civil litigation matters. Ginny L. Goldman earned her Juris Doctor from the State University of New York at Buffalo in 1984. For more information on Ginny L. Goldman’s law practice, visit the website at www.ginnygoldman.com.



Company name: Ginny L Goldman, P.A.

Attorney

http://www.ginnygoldman.com

ginny@ginnygoldman.com

561-447-9208