Boca Raton Is New Home to Expanding Massage Therapy Chain

Tampa, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/06/2013 -- The Massage Center established a new location in Boca Raton, Florida this month. Dr. Annalee Kitay, DC has added The Massage Center program to her practice, Alternatives in Healthcare. The facility is located on a tranquil pond at the north east corner of Powerline Rd and SW 18th Street.



Dr. Kitay offers Chiropractic Health Services and Certified Neural Organization Technique to treat a wide range of disorders, such as acute pain, asthma, carpel tunnel syndrome, digestive disorders, environmental allergies, hormonal imbalance, migraine headaches, injuries, vertigo, neurological disorders, injuries of many different types, and a plethora of other disorders.



The Massage Center compliments Dr. Kitay’s practice by offering a diverse selection of professional massage therapy treatments. The Massage Center is a growing chain and the first of its kind to offer fourteen unique, specifically named treatments. Therapies include traditional massage modalities such as Swedish, hot stone therapy, deep tissue, and pregnancy massage. The center’s more unique treatments include the Cranium Euphoria which entails a full body massage that focuses extra attention on the scalp and face. Boca Raton residents can also opt for the Athletic Choice massage to help prepare the body for an upcoming event or to recuperate from one.



The Massage Center – Boca Raton also offers medical massage therapy which can work to increase range of motion and reduce pain. With the Rainy Day massage, a diverse selection of therapeutic essential oils are dripped onto the back and massaged into the spine. Clients who are in need of manual lymphatic drainage can request the MLD treatment. The Massage Center – Boca Raton is demonstrating its dedication to excellent service by offering clients quite a diverse selection of treatments.



The Massage Center – Boca Raton is located at Alternatives in Healthcare, 6885 SW 18th Street, Suite B 2-3, Boca Raton, FL 33433. To reserve an appointment for massage therapy, ask about discount membership program and gift cards or for more information call the center at 561-853-0042.



