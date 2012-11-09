Boca Raton Mold Inspection Company Advises Individuals on How to Handle Common Mold Problems

Boca Raton, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/09/2012 -- Although mold infestations are a common household problem, they can also be one of the most dangerous. Many mold infestations often go unnoticed, but, if left untreated for too long, they can become toxic to the inhabitants of the property.



Most mold problems begin when owners leave their homes unattended for extended periods of time or if the residence has previous water damage. Excess moisture and elevated humidity are among the biggest causes of mold infestations, both of which lead to musty smells, excess humidity, and strange growths—signs of mold problems—within uninhabited homes.



For years, Boca Raton Mold Inspection and Testing (MI&T) has been an independent company trusted by individuals seeking help regarding mold problems. The company’s licensed inspectors provide affordable and reliable consultations to anyone concerned about their properties potentially having mold infestations.



In an effort to raise awareness amongst property owners on the dangerous effects of mold, MI&T is encouraging homeowners to schedule mold inspections/testing. MI&T’s mold testing team collects air and surface samples from infected sites and submits them to labs for analysis. The labs then create detailed reports that show the types and amount of mold present in the air.



If the lab results reveal that the mold levels are a cause for concern, the Boca Raton mold testing company assembles a protocol for homeowners to use to regulate the conditions of their house. The MI&T team also advises homeowners on handling the mold problem on their own or by hiring a professional mold remover.



The company urges individuals to remember that eradicating mold at its earliest stages can help prevent serious health issues and save lives. Boca Raton Mold Inspection and Testing encourages any individuals who get sick without any explanation; have respiratory, asthma, or allergy complications; notice growth on walls, ceilings, or clothes; or who own properties with water or moisture damage to contact them immediately for a mold consultation at (855) 600-MOLD.



