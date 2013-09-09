Boca Raton SEO Company Seomavericks.com Receives 3 Prestigious Awards from TOPSEO's

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/09/2013 -- SEO stands for search engine optimization and is key to helping a website or business make the prestigious first page of a search engine. As research has shown, 90 percent of search engine users do not go beyond the first page of a search engine results page, necessitating the use of SEO to get a consistently high ranking.



SEO Mavericks of Boca Raton, Fla., has been providing SEO services to South Florida for some years. Now, they have the awards to prove how good they really are.



“We were honored to know that we were selected,” said Mark Battalini of SEOMavericks, “and these three awards mean quite a bit to myself and my team.”



The awards come from TOPSEOs.com, a search engine ranking company. TOPSEOs.com is a leader in SEO company rankings and has very detailed and strict evaluation criteria. TOPSEOs.com also has a strict policy of ethical behavior and will blacklist any SEO company that uses unethical techniques for ratings. A searchable element is available for customers to see if the SEO company is on the blacklist.



Battalini and his company took three Best in Search awards for 2013: Best Local SEO Company; Pay Per Click Management and Search Engine Optimization.



“I am honestly humbled by these awards. We have worked very hard to do what is best for our customers and apparently that hard work has and is paying off for us,” said Battalini.



These awards have SEOMavericks and Battalini now focused on the next phase; they want to be in the top three on the TOPSEOs.com list.



“We do not think the coveted Number One slot is out of the question. Our continued desire to do what is best for our customers and the drive to be better than we were yesterday will get SEOMavericks there in short order,” said Battalini.



For more information about SEOMavericks and their SEO and marketing packages for your company visit their website at: http://seomavericks.com .



For Media Contact:

SEOMavericks

Mark Battalini

888-814-5557

561-542-9606

admin@seomavericks.com

http://seomavericks.com