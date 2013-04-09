Bode Animation in India Reported Statistic About 200 Startup Videos in Last 12 Months

Andhra Pradesh, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/09/2013 -- Bode Animatio n recently announced the finding of their research conducted while catering to the video-related needs of more than 200 startups during the past year. The company has a well-renowned industry leading team of animators and writers that have created explainer videos, start-up videos and whiteboard animations for their clients.



Bode Animation has helped more than 200 startups convey their ideas, dreams and potential to their audience.



According to a statement from Bode Animation Cofounder, Mr. Loganathan,



"Startup guys make for amazing clients because they allow us unimaginable magnitude over videos; they have fresh ideas and energy that is explosive and highly contagious. All of them have some amazing ideas and the potential to become the next Twitter or Facebook. And they choose us because of our ability to tell their story like it needs to be told!"



Recently, the company shared the findings of a study they conducted on more than 200 of their clients.



1. Almost 70% of startups need a story telling video compared with a marketing video or step by step process video or any other form.

2. 90% of startups prefer video length below than 90 seconds.

3. 60% prefer - whiteboard animation, 30% - 2D cartoon animation, 10% - Others

4. 80% of startups use video in their home page.

5. 43% of startups market the video before they launch.

6. 20% of startups develop videos exclusively for investors and venture capitalist.

7. 95% of startups host video in Youtube.

8. 52% prefer female voice, 43% prefer male voice, 5% prefer Music only.

9. Almost 95% of startups get SEO benefit of getting indexed at google in first page with the newly created video.

10. 73% of startups video making budget are below 75k.



