Bode Animation Launches Explainer Video Production for Major Indian Languages

Troutdale, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2013 -- Bode Animation, a reputed explainer video production company has announced the launching of video production in nine major Indian languages like Hindi, tamil, Bengali, Telugu, etc. They have assisted for producing explainer video in 11 global languages for many of the international startup companies and it has extended its services to India.



In India, localization starts from the taste to the smell In FMCG Products, companies in India has doing everything they can to tackle the emerging Indian market. Localization became the key for tackling Indian market. Currently with low overheads and with small startup costs, Indian companies continue to grow successful at home by taking efforts to globalize the company by localizing its products and services to gain market shares and increase revenues. Recently some of the international brands have came up with some exclusive products for Indian market; like vegetarian Snickers, fruit flavored strong beer from Carlsberg etc. The premium brands like GM and Sony, luxury retails brands have started localizing their products to capture Indian customers.



Localization in India is very challenging job, because its “unity in diversity” in terms of language culture and lifestyle. Region to region it varies from one to another, so the promotional channels are using these features to grab Indian customers. When a customer searches for a product details; 80% of them prefer to watch the videos in their mother tongue rather than reading long texts. From a recent study by ET reveals’ the trend of Indian digital video market i.e Indians watched 3.7 billion videos over a month, it is because marketers preferred to place a demo video in their website. Now that video comes in local languages with the regional factors and that gives the viewer that, it is a local product that they can buy and trust.



When you are producing your demo video in a regional language, it may not help you for increase your ROI. It’s not about the description or voice over about your product through your demo video, it is all about the feel which you are going to give your viewer. From storyboard to visualization, it should have several features like feel of colors, type of characters, costumes, lifestyle, and regional specifications like accent etc. By giving attention towards these factors while creating your story for video, you already won the hearts of your customers. Animation video’s and characters are any ones all time favorites, so that an explainer animation video will press-stud your viewer and give better ROI for your business. Your localized demo video will represent about your business, culture, value, and credibility; this will give a sense of homely feel to your customer and make them closer to your business.



About Bode Animation

Bode Animation’s is a research based explainer video production company, before getting in to production process, they have a special working model is starting from research and articulation to understand and study about the client and their market to give best features about the product. Until now they have worked for 200+ startups and 100+ small businesses around the world. They work around the world and they have video production facilities in 11 global languages like British & US English, Arabic, Russian French, Turkish, Hindi, Spanish, Mandarin, German, Portuguese, and Malay. Bode Animation’s clientele web spread around 19 countries including India and Middle East. Until now, 632 unique characters have created for different corporate demo videos and worked for 20,367 seconds as explainer videos. They have expertise for producing 5 types of animated explainer video i.e whiteboard, 2D animation, handcraft motion, cutout animation and stop motion. Bode Animation have promised as if they can tell business story of the clients in 150 – 235 words within 60 – 90 seconds and they have 90% satisfied client base who came back to them for new projects.



Contact Info:

Name: Raghavan

Telephone: +91 9003266677

E-mail: raghav@bodeanimation.com

Website: http://www.bodeanimation.com/india

Twitter: https://twitter.com/bodeanimation

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Bodeanimation

http://www.bodeanimation.com/india