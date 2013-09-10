Bodkin Design and Engineering Launches New Multiplex Immunoassay Platform

Newton, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/10/2013 -- Bodkin Design and Engineering LLC(BD&E), is an electro-optic systems and solutions research and design firm that develops innovative, and cost effective optical sensing products for medical device, diagnostic, life science, and biotechnology industries. The prototype immunoassay platform was developed in collaboration with Boston University and Zoíray Technologies, Inc. The novel assay design provides a promising solution for reproducibly measuring the high-throughput multiplex protein biomarker, while translating this promise into ease-of-use for life science research and clinical diagnostics.



Immunoassays are vital chemical tests used to detect or quantify a specific analyte in bodily fluids using an immunological reaction. Immunoassays can be multiplexed to result in one disposable chip. The BD&E system combines a high resolution camera, class IIIB tunable laser, digital control and fluidics management. Integrated in a compact unit, the system automatically performs specimen delivery, optical interrogation, specimen disposal, reagent introduction, and sample analysis. Once the system is prepared with a protein sample, the specimen and reagents are delivered to the reaction flow cell. Using a laser, the sample is optically probed and evaluated. The camera and computer integrated in the system capture and compare thousands of interactions for analysis. These key features make the device ideal for disease pathogen identification, biomedical research and homeland security applications.



According to Andrew Bodkin, President of BD&E, “There are few bimolecular detection tools capable of sensitive detection of protein biomarkers that can be readily adopted in clinical settings for biomarker validation, personalized diagnosis and treatment. The multi-analyte ability, sensitivity, scalability, and ease-of-use of our biosensor based protein assay technology make it a strong platform for versatile and portable molecular diagnostics in both research and clinical settings”.



Bodkin Design and Engineering is certified to manufacture medical devices by TÜV Rheinland under UL standard 61010-1 (2004). UL 61010-1 is also the safety standard used for inspection type Homeland Security equipment such as baggage scanners, metal detectors and similar equipment. Bodkin Design and Engineering provides research and design services in full compliance with the regulations and standards for medical devices.



About Bodkin Design & Engineering LLC

Bodkin Design & Engineering, headquartered in Newton, MA is a leading maker of custom-engineered optical instruments, serving the biotechnology and healthcare industry by connecting healthcare OEMs and processors with quality products, sourced from world-class producers. Their team of dedicated technical experts, application development engineers and mechanical designers deliver expertise and innovation to medical applications, from creating new products to extending the lifecycle of existing equipments. BD&E provides customized solutions to improve profitability by selecting the right components while meeting the often complex safety and compliance requirements.