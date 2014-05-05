BD&E will show their newest electro-optic instruments, imagers, spectrometers and illuminators.

Newton, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2014 -- Bodkin Design and Engineering(BD&E) will exhibit at SPIE DSS 2014 from May 6th – 8th in Baltimore, Maryland, booth #956. SPIE DSS 2014 is the year’s largest conference on sensing technology for military, defense, aerospace and security applications. Visit our booth to learn more about the newest hyperspectral real-time analysis tool for microscopy. This breakthrough spectral imaging attachment fits standard microscopes and allows the collection of hyperspectral video in over 90 wavelength bands, with no motion artifacts and maximum signal-to-noise.



BD&E is also excited to announce their latest project to develop robust, high intensity, solid state illuminators for high speed photography. The lighting system will replace the 6,000,000 lumen, single use flash bulbs currently employed to capture high speed video of rocket sled experiments. Stop by our booth to be dazzled by a demonstration of our proof-of-principle prototype.



Andrew Bodkin, Principal at Bodkin Design and Engineering said, “SPIE is the must attend event of the year. The show enables us to connect directly with government agencies, defense and security contractors, and aerospace manufacturers. It’s an opportunity for our team of highly experienced scientists and engineers to keep up to date with the constantly evolving landscape of new technologies. We use our insight into these advancements to develop innovative and cost-effective solutions for customers who face significant technological barriers”.



About Bodkin Design

Bodkin Design and Engineering, LLC has been providing concept development, prototype design/build, and engineering services since 1992. Headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts, the company serves the OEM, commercial, military, and research communities. Specializing in cutting-edge technology, BD&E has overseen the successful introduction of products ranging from miniature infrared cameras and spectrometers to heavy equipment for railroad yards. To learn more, visit the website at http://www.bodkindesign.com.