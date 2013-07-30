Bodle Chiropractic Partners with Various Wellness Professionals and Organziations

Des Moines, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2013 -- Bodle Chiropractic provides various types of health services to improve and maintain the well-being of its patients. It has partnered with various individuals and businesses to maximize the value and reach of services. Those seeking Des Moines pain relief can seek the help of Mary Trout, LMP, for example, who is a massage coach and trainer. Specializing in deep tissue massages, she is trained in Neuromuscular Re-Education Techniques and Aroma therapy.



The firm also works with Foot Levelers, started by Dr. Monte Greenawalt, inventor of Spinal Pelvic Stabilizers. The custom orthotics product provides structural support for the foot and whole body. Other professional affiliations include Dr. Lynn Mikel’s Naturopathic Medicine practice, specializing in homeopathy, herbal medicine, counseling, and more. It also maintains a close working relationship with Jim Scanlon, PT of Marine View Physical Therapy, Inc. in Seattle, WA.



Through partnerships with other chiropractic associations and colleges, massage therapy schools, research foundations, and more, Bolde Chiropractic serves Des Moines migraines sufferers to people with back pain or disc injuries. It also treats individuals who have suffered from slip and fall accidents, whiplash injuries, or even auto accidents, while those who have been injured at work can also be treated by the clinic’s innovative treatments and therapies.



The Des Moines chiropractic center is run by Dr. Michael Bodle, a graduate of Western State Chiropractic College in Portland, Oregon, and who has been practicing since 1986. Patients can therefore expect care from an experienced and professional team. To learn more about Bodle Chiropractic and the care provided, go to http://bodlechiropractic.com



About Bodle Chiropractic

Bodle Chiropractic is a full service clinic providing treatments for headaches, back pain, injuries from work-related or auto accidents, and more. Run by Dr. Michael Bodle, it was opened in March of 1991 and continues to forge partnerships with homeopathic, massage, and other healthcare providers throughout the Seattle area to best serve patients.