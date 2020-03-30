Bodnar's Auction Now Featuring Online Auctions

New Brunswick, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/30/2020 -- As one of New Jersey's best known antiques and collectibles auction houses, Bodnar's Auction understands the need to continue to adapt every day to the ever-changing situation that has changed lives across the world in many ways. Global leaders have called for all citizens to exercise an abundance of caution, and the team at Bodnar's Auction agrees. So, they have made the decision to postpone their March 24th auction, and take a new approach moving forward.



On April 9th, the organization will hold their scheduled auction, except it will be online only and will include scheduled local pick-up as well as shipping options. Bodnar's Auction is brainstorming every day with their employees and online digital company to determine the best way to move forward and still be able keep each and every one of our customers involved and engaged.



Bodnar's Auction is working hard, as always — their office is still open, and they've added new and innovative ways to help out those with collections to sell. The organization has had many successful FaceTime "house calls" and have answered countless emails where people included the photographs of their item. They know that life still needs to move forward, and we would like to assist customers in any way possible and keep everyone comfortable in the process. Whatever an individual's needs are, whatever the size of their collection, whatever your level of comfort is, Bodnar's Auction is here to help.



In the future, the organization hopes to take away many of the lessons the world is learning to not only make Bodnar's Auction an innovative company, but to also make sure that they let their clients know how much they are appreciated — they are what makes Bodnar's Auction a true auction house. In the meantime, the company will still continue to do their very best for each and every one of their customers.



Anyone interested in participating in their online auction can visit https://connect.invaluable.com/bodnar/ on April 9th to view the collection. For more information on their antiques and collectibles, contact Bodnar's Auction today.



About Bodnar's Auction

Established in 1994, Bodnar's Auction is the premier auction company of Central New Jersey. With a proven history of operating large-scale auctions at the NJ Convention & Expo Center in Edison, Bodnar's Auction is the leading authority in New Jersey's auction community, offering over 20 years of industry experience. Their team of seasoned auction professionals are second-to-none and help to ensure the best experience and the best results for both the bidders and the estate owners. Learn more about Bodnar's Auction at https://www.bodnarsauction.com. To contact them, call 1-866-349-7378.