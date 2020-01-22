Bodnar's Auction Sales to Host Giant Comic Book Sale February 8th, 2020

New Brunswick, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/22/2020 -- On February 8th, Bodnar's Auction Sales, the leading estate liquidators in NJ, will host their second sale of the year, and it's taking shape to be quite the comic book sale! There will be 2 collections featured in their upcoming sale, filled with many key issues and interesting finds!



Over the past few years, Bodnar's Auction Sales has not only become known as a premier rare coin auction house in NJ, but for their expansive toy sales as well, and more specifically, their comic book sales. With a team of people who have knowledge in different areas of comics, the sale has grown far beyond anyone's expectations. In the past few years, they have sold many key issues including multiple copies of Amazing Fantasy 15, and many other important issues, all bringing out the big buyers!



First, they will be selling a one of a kind collection of bound Golden Age comic books from the DC archives. This collection of 97 volumes of 800+ bound comics was unearthed from a Staten Island Estate found boxed away unknown by his wife they even existed until he passed away. After much consideration, she decided an auction was the best way to handle these unique volumes of fantastic books. Most of the books are stamped on the front-page Property of Library, National Periodical Publications, Inc.



The fact that the books are bound would typically ruin any value, but because of who they are bound by makes all the difference in the world. How many people can say they own a bound book that DC themselves has used? Included are a full run of Army of War #1-#301 in 26 bound volumes, and some key highlights including Lois Lane #1-#13, 7 bound volumes of World's Finest #1-#16, and #68-#122 which have key issues of Superman, Batman & Robin, Green Lantern #1-#12 & #38-#49 which has many key issues, 11 bound volumes of Adventure Comics #46-#81, #112-#123, #152-#163, #184-#195, #220-#243 and #268-#279 which includes #48 - the first appearance of Hourman, #61 - the first appearance of Starman and many others! Also included are 12 bound volumes of action comics #37-#55, #68-#115, #128-#139 and #200-#223 which includes #47 – the first appearance on Lex Luthor and #51 – the first appearance of Prankster. Also up on the auction block is 7 bound volumes of Sgt. Rock including #302-#407, The Brave and the Bold Comics #13-#24, Sgt. Bilko comics #1-#18, a bound volume of All American Men of War, 2 bound volumes of The Spectre, as well as bound volumes of Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Special Additions for US Navy, Superman and Giant Superman, and multiple volumes of Batman including #59 – the first appearance of Deadshot and #62 – with the Catwoman cover.



The second part of this collection comes from a man in Massachusetts. He was an avid collector, bought most books at the stand, read them, and then put them away. He is now moving onto another part of his life, and unfortunately, the books cannot come with him. After seeing the last comic book collection come through Bodnar's Auction Sales he decided this was the way to go. His collection has a wide variety of comics including comics such as Sally Forth and Ramba and many others like it, Teen Titans, Superboy, Star Wars – including #42, as well as many great issues of Thor, The Incredible Hulk, The Flash, Conan, Claw, Sandman, Marvel Tales, The Atom, Inferior Five, House of Mystery, Bob Hope, Challengers of the Unknown, and many great issues of Adventure comics.



Some other fantastic key issues are Fantastic Four #44-#46, #48-#56, #59, #62, #64-#67, #73-#76 and #112. We also have many Superman comics with #199 as a highlight, a lot of World's Finest comics including #156, Peter Parker the Amazing Spiderman #1 and many others, many great Justice League comics including #29 and #31, some Green Lantern comics with issues #40, #45, and #58 as well as many Doom Patrol comics with #99 and #121 being some highlights. Crossing the auction block will also be many key issues of The Amazing Spiderman including #13, #86, #92, #95--#98, #102, #122, #123, #125, #134-#137, #137 and #361 just to name a few! There is a great copy of Marvel Premiere #47 – The Astonishing Ant-Man, Many great X-Men issues including #1, #4, #11, #19-#30, #35, #36, #38, #40, #42, #44, #51, #54-#58, #60, #62 and #101! Rounding off this collection are some key issues of Batman including #181, #189 and #227 as well as Here Comes Daredevil #16, #18-#20.



This is just a sampling of what will be offered on February 8th at the NJ Convention and Expo Center – 97 Sunfield Ave, Edison NJ. Check out all the photos at https://www.bodnarsauction.com/ to see all the comics that are up for auction that day. There will also be online bidding offered on Invaluable and AuctionZip! The sale will begin at 11:30 am.



