Bodnar's Auction to Host a Unique Discovery Sale Event This February

Bodnar's Auction will host an exclusive discovery sale event on February 8th, 2020. The event, which is held at 97 Sunfield Ave. Edison, NJ The New Jersey Convention & Expo Center, will feature consignments from over 30 different pickers, collectors, and dealers. As the most reputable mid-century modern auction provider in NJ, their team has recently revealed information about this event.



The discovery sale includes all aspects of Bodnar's Auctions regular sales in a walk-around table lot auction. Glassware, collectibles, antiques, tools, toys, trains, dolls, and jewelry are all expected to make an appearance at this exciting event. The Bodnar's Auction team is not advertising any items and has no idea what collectibles could make their way onto the tables on February 8th.



Attendees could pick up a $5 cup and saucer, or a $5,000 piece of artwork. In previous years, the auction has seen 19th-century art, rare decoys, rugs, and box lot items up for sale to the highest bidder. Every sale offers up new discoveries for guests, and there are over 1200 lots expected at this particular event. There will be no previews offered on the day before the event, so everyone will have the same chance of finding a bargain at the discovery sale.



This sale offers everyone who attends the opportunity to find a rare piece of history or a diamond in the rough. For pickers, collectors, antique enthusiasts, and bargain hunters, this is an unmissable opportunity to rummage through thousands of items. For those with an eye for a bargain, the discovery sale event offers the chance to hone their skills and leave the Convention and Expo Center with items that they have identified and purchased using their expert knowledge.



About Bodnar's Auction

Established in 1994, Bodnar's Auction is the premier auction company of Central New Jersey. With a proven history of operating large-scale auctions at the New Jersey Convention & Expo Center in Edison, Bodnar's Auction is the leading authority in New Jersey's auction community, offering over 20 years of industry experience. Their team of seasoned auction professionals are second-to-none and help to ensure the best experience and the best results for both the bidders and the estate owners. Learn more about Bodnar's Auction at https://www.bodnarsauction.com. To contact them, call 1-866-349-7378.