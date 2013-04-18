Body Beautiful Spa Earns Allergan Platinum Provider Status

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2013 -- Body Beautiful Spa, located in Phoenix, Arizona, is now an Allergan Platinum Provider. Allergan, maker of Botox, Juvederm, and Latisse, designates Platinum Provider status to its very high volume practitioners. Only a few practices earn Platinum status from Allergan. There are only an estimated 300 in the entire United States.



Body Beautiful Spa’s team of licensed medical professionals includes registered nurses, naturopathic doctors, and nurse practitioners. Each has specialized training in aesthetics injectables, such as Botox and Juvederm. More importantly, because of Body Beautiful Spa’s tremendous volume in Botox and Juvederm, all practitioners have a tremendous amount of experience.



Each year millions of men and women enjoy looking younger with Botox and Juvederm injections. Body Beautiful Spa has responded to the rising demand by providing competitive pricing on Botox and Juvederm. “We realize that in today’s competitive market looking younger can make the difference in whether you get a job, get promoted, or close a sale,” said Marlena Krueger, Body Beautiful Spa’s Executive Directors. “We go to great lengths to provide expert anti-aging treatments, including Botox and Juvederm, at an affordable luxury price so everyone can enjoy the benefits of looking younger,” she added.



Body Beautiful Spa provides free consultations on the anti-aging procedures it offers. This allows people to have all of their concerns addressed and questions addressed without feeling like they are under pressure. In addition to Botox and Juvederm, Body Beautiful Spa provides Dysport, Restylane, Radiesse, eMatrix, Laser Genesis, Titan Laser Skin Tightening, dermaplaning, microdermabrasion, and chemical peel services.



