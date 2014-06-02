Body Beautiful Spa in Phoenix Is Hosting a Dermal Filler Educational Event

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2014 -- In today’s job market, age discrimination is a very real fact of life. Those who are older, especially when applying for appearance-sensitive positions in sales and marketing, face tremendous competition from those who are younger. It is a fact of life that looking younger can help older applicants get the job.



The good news is that today’s medical aesthetics can help people can look younger with virtually no down time at a fraction of the cost of cosmetic surgery, such as a face lift. Today’s dermal fillers can instantly restore youthful facial fullness. They can also dramatically reduce the appearance of nasolabial folds that run from the corners of the nose to the corners of the mouth, and virtually erase marionette lines. While dermal fillers are more popular, they are still less commonly used than Botox, America’s number one cosmetic procedure. Part of the reason is that some people do not understand the dramatic, instant difference fillers can make.



On Tuesday, June 17, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Body Beautiful Spa will be hosting a filler educational event. At this event, an Allergan Representative will talk about what people need to know about the different dermal fillers, which will be followed by a question and answer session. Next there will be a live demonstration of a Juvederm injection, the most recently FDA-approved dermal filler Complimentary appetizers and beverages will be served.



“People aren’t aware of how much the medical aesthetic technology has evolved,” said Marlena Kruger, Executive Director of Body Beautiful Spa. “Today’s technology can help people instantly enjoy the benefits of look up to 10 years younger at a fraction of the cost of cosmetic surgery, and with virtually no down time,” she added.



About Body Beautiful Spa

Body Beautiful Spa is a licensed medical spa and day spa located at 4449 N. 24th Street in Phoenix, Arizona. Body Beautiful Spa is an Allergan Platinum Partner, a privilege reserved for the highest quality, highest volume medical practices. Body Beautiful Spa can be reached at 602-522-9222.



Contact:



Marlena Krueger, Executive Director

CustomerCare@BodyBeautifulSpa.net

Body Beautiful Spa

4449 N. 24th Street

Phoenix, AZ 85016

Phone: 602-522-9222

www.BodyBeautifulSpa.net