Body Beautiful Spa in Phoenix Now Offers the Triad Facial

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2014 -- Flawless star-quality skin can be yours with the new Triad Facial at Body Beautiful Spa in Phoenix. According to US Weekly, Angelina Joile’s flawless skin is maintained by regular Triad Facials. Angelina Jolie isn’t the only fan of Triad Facials. Celebrities Naomi Watts and Michelle Williams are also big fans of the Triad Facial.



The Triad Facial starts with microdermabrasion to exfoliate and stimulate collagen production. The next step in the Triad Facial is laser skin rejuvenation. Laser skin rejuvenation gently heats the skin to correct fine lines, help even skin tone, and tighten pores. The last step in the Triad Facial is a Basic Glycolic Peel, which helps reveal fresh, new skin. Angelina Joiie pays $800 for her 30-minute Triad Facials.



The Triad Facial at Body Beautiful Spa provides the same treatment components that are in Jolie’s Triad Facial, however it won’t cost $800 per treatment. The Triad Facial at Body Beautiful Spa starts with a cleanse and diamond-tip microdermabrasion. The next step in Body Beautiful Spa’s Triad Facial is laser skin rejuvenation using the Laser Genesis. Where the laser skin rejuvenation in Angelina Jolie’s Triad Facial is only 10 to 15 minutes, one will receive 30 minutes of laser skin rejuvenation in the Body Beautiful Spa Triad Facial. Like Jolie’s Triad Facial, Body Beautiful Spa’s Triad Facial ends with a Basic Glycolic Peel.



“Body Beautiful Spa is committed to providing exceptional quality at a great price so everyone can affort to look great,” said Marlena Krueger, Body Beautiful Spa’s Executive Director. “We’ve added the Triad Facial to our menu because it is an excellent combination for achieving flawless skin,” she added.



About Body Beautiful Spa

Body Beuatiful Spa is a licensed medical spa located at 4449 N. 24th Street in Phoenix, Arizona, just south of the Biltmore Resort. Body Beautiful can be reached at 602-522-9222.



Contact:

Marlena Krueger, Executive Director

CustomerCare@BodyBeautifulSpa.net

Body Beautiful Spa

4449 N. 24th Street

Phoenix, AZ 85016

Phone: 602-522-9222