Body Boxing Bootcamp Offers Entry to Personal Fitness Business for Investors

Malmo, Skane lan -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- Kevin Barringer and Fernando Ornelas, the creators of Body Boxing Bootcamp (BBB) are asking the public for $375,000 through crowdfunding platform Indiegogo.com to open a state of the art fitness center in Los Angeles. The proceeds will go towards everything from leasing the gym and fitting it with state of the art equipment to funding the operational costs of the first year including marketing. In return for investor’s money, BBB will be giving away access to classes, courses and private training sessions. Investors who are interested in starting their own personal trainer business will be able to benefit from BBB’s very own business model with the big dream being to franchise BBB worldwide.



BBB began in 2008 and has found success with their outdoor bootcamp classes over the years. In fact, 75% of Body Boxing Bootcamp’s original customers are still with the bootcamp fitness training program today. The focus of BBB is to give people of all ages from juniors to seniors a unique fitness workout that’s fun and exciting, but ultimately effective. Where BBB stands out from other bootcamp experiences is the fact that they use a variety of different activities throughout their hour long workout sessions. The short intense 12-15 minute segments could include anything from boxing/Thai Kickboxing to Parachute Running. CEO and head personal trainer of the extreme fitness club Kevin Barringer (recently featured in BillboardBiz) talks about the dedication of the team: “Being that we were overweight children carrying over into our early adulthood, we turned to fitness training and boxing as a way to lose weight, build confidence and gain control over our physical lives.” Body Boxing Bootcamp was born from a common wish “to help adults as well as children achieve their fitness goals and gain self-confidence.” The BBB regime focuses on three types of bootcamp class:



Body Boxing

Booty Boxing

Boogie Boxing



Each type of bootcamp class combines different techniques to the last. Interested customers will be able to take part in a free trial class before making a decision to commit to a 3 or 6 month package. The center itself will have state of the art equipment along with locker rooms and ample parking for its customers and staff.



The bootcamp fitness training company hopes to appeal to investors in and outside of Los Angeles with the big dream to expand BBB and have personal trainers set up fitness centers in their home towns. To help do this, the BB Bootcamp offers wannabe personal trainers a DVD and White Papers that will help guide them towards a successful business venture themselves. Alternatively, investors who are interested in using the fitness center will be eligible for varying degrees of fitness bootcamp packages ranging from BBB apparel to 1 year of personal training from Barringer himself. Body Boxing Bootcamp’s aim is to take their unique twist on bootcamp classes to the world, turning out toned, sculpted bodies everywhere. The new fitness center will operate as the central command center from which to achieve this goal.



About Body Boxing Bootcamp

The team at Body Boxing Bootcamp has over 30 years’ collective experience within the fitness industry. They run regular bootcamp fitness classes in Los Angeles for people of all ages. More information about how people can achieve their fitness goals through BBB can be found at their website: http://www.3bbootcamp.com/