"Body Care in South Korea - a Snapshot (2013)" Published

New Consumer Goods market report from Mintel: "Body Care in South Korea - a Snapshot (2013)"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2013 -- Body Care in South Korea by Mintel Global Market Navigator provides you with annual year-end market size data, most recently updated in 2013. This market covers hand, foot and general body care for women & men. Market value is based on sales through all retail channels including direct to consumer. It includes mass market and prestige lines but excludes the professional sector, including beauty salons, to the consumer. Market size for Body Care in South Korea is given in KRW with a minimum of five years' historical data. Market Forecast is provided for five years. Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for South Korea. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
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