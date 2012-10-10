Body Central Corp (NASDAQ:BODY) Current Long-Term Stockholder Alert: Investigation

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2012 -- An investigation on behalf of current long-term stockholders in shares of Body Central Corp (NASDAQ:BODY) was announced concerning whether certain officer and directors of Body Central Corp breached their fiduciary duties in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who are current long term stockholders in Body Central Corp (NASDAQ:BODY) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain statements about Body Central’ business, its prospects and its operations were potentially materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



On May 3, 2012, after the market closed, Body Central Corp (NASDAQ:BODY) announced its first quarter 2012 financial results. Then on June 18, 2012, Body Central Corp revised its guidance for the second quarter and full year.



NASDAQ:BODY stocks dropped from over $30 in April to as low as $8.135 per share on August 6, 2012.



Shortly after the significant stock drop an investor filed a lawsuit against Body Central Corp over alleged securities laws violations. The plaintiff says that defendants allegedly misrepresented and/or failed to disclose adverse facts concerning what defendants described as a "merchandise miss," as well as the poor operating and financial performance of the Company's stores and as a result of defendants' statements, which included statements regarding the Company's 2012 financial outlook, Body Central common stock (NASDAQ:BODY) traded at artificially inflated prices between November 10, 2011 and June 18, 2012, reaching a high of $30.69 per share on April 27, 2012.



On October 9, 2012, NASDAQ:BODY shares closed at $10.90 per share.



