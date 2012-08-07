Body Central Corp (NASDAQ:BODY) Investor Alert: Investigation Following Stock Drop

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2012 -- Certain officer and directors of Body Central Corp (NASDAQ:BODY) are under investigation over possible breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Body Central Corp (NASDAQ:BODY), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses concerns whether the company, certain of its officers and directors, or others have possibly violated federal securities laws in connection with certain statements about Body Central’ business, its prospects and its operations.



On May 3, 2012, after the market closed, Body Central Corp (NASDAQ:BODY) announced its first quarter 2012 financial results.Then on June 18, 2012, Body Central Corp revised its guidance for the second quarter and full year.



NASDAQ:BODY stocks dropped from as high as $30.69 per share on April 27, 2012, to $14.879 on May 4, 2012 and then to as low as $8.22 per share on June 18, 2012.



On August 6, 2012, NASDAQ:BODY shares closed at $8.14 per share, substantially below its current 52 week High of $30.93 per share.



Those who purchased shares of Body Central Corp (NASDAQ:BODY), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com