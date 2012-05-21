Body Central Corp (NASDAQ:BODY) Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2012 -- An investigation on behalf of investors in NASDAQ:BODY shares over potential securities laws violations by certain officers and directors at Body Central Corp in connection with certain financial statements was announced.



Investors who purchased shares of Body Central Corp (NASDAQ:BODY), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Body Central Corp (NASDAQ:BODY) concerning whether the company, certain of its officers and directors, or others have possibly violated federal securities laws. Specifically, the investigation concerns whether certain statements about Body Central’s business, its prospects and its operations were potentially materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Body Central Corp reported that its Total Revenue rose from $191.82million for the 53weeks period ending on Jan. 3, 2012 to $296.50million for the 52weeks period ending on Dec. 31, 2011 and its Net Loss of $0.95 turned into a Net Income of $19.72million for the respective time periods.



Shares of Body Central Corp (NASDAQ:BODY) increased from as low as $12.92 per share on Nov. 26, 2010 to as high as $30.69 per share on April 27, 2012.



Then on May 3, 2012, after the market closed, Body Central Corp (NASDAQ:BODY) announced its first quarter 2012 financial results.



Shares of Body Central Corp (NASDAQ:BODY) fell from $28.92 per share on May 3, 2012, to $14.87 on May 4, 2012.



NASDAQ:BODY stocks closed on May 18, 2012, at $14.65 per share.



