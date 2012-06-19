Body Central Corp (NASDAQ:BODY) Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/19/2012 -- Certain directors and officers of Body Central Corp (NASDAQ:BODY) are under investigation over potential breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Body Central Corp (NASDAQ:BODY), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns on whether certain officers and directors at Body Central Corp breached their fiduciary duties. Specifically, the investigation focuses whether certain statements about Body Central’s business, its prospects and its operations were potentially materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



On May 3, 2012, after the market closed, Body Central Corp (NASDAQ:BODY) announced its first quarter 2012 financial results.



Shares of Body Central Corp (NASDAQ:BODY) fell from $28.92 per share on May 3, 2012, to $14.87 on May 4, 2012.



Then on June 18, 2012, Body Central Corp revised its guidance for the second quarter and full year.



NASDAQ:BODY stocks dropped from $15.99 per share on Friday June 15, 2012 to $8.22 per share on Monday, June 18, 2012.



