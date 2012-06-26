Body Central Corp (NASDAQ:BODY) Long-Term Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/26/2012 -- Certain officer and directors of Body Central Corp (NASDAQ:BODY) are under investigation over possible breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who are current long-term stockholders in Body Central Corp (NASDAQ:BODY) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Body Central Corp (NASDAQ:BODY) concerning whether the company, certain of its officers and directors, or others have possibly violated federal securities laws. Specifically, the investigation concerns whether certain statements about Body Central’ business, its prospects and its operations were potentially materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



On May 3, 2012, after the market closed, Body Central Corp (NASDAQ:BODY) announced its first quarter 2012 financial results.



Shares of Body Central Corp (NASDAQ:BODY) fell from $28.92 per share on May 3, 2012, to $14.87 on May 4, 2012.



Then on June 18, 2012, Body Central Corp revised its guidance for the second quarter and full year.



NASDAQ:BODY stocks dropped from $15.99 per share on Friday June 15, 2012 to $8.22 per share on Monday, June 18, 2012.



On June 25, 2012, NASDAQ:BODY closed at $8.60 per share.



