Rising adoption of cosmetic treatments in countries such as U.S. and Brazil will stimulate body fat reduction market growth during the upcoming period. According to The International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, Brazil performed over 10% of the total worldwide cosmetic procedures in 2017. Thus, with expanding demand for aesthetic procedures including body contouring procedures in developed regions, body fat reduction market growth will spur in the coming years.



Growing number of medical facilities along with skilled workforce will serve as high growth contributing factors for body fat reduction business growth. ISAPS estimated through a survey that the number of plastic surgeons increased from 43,100 in 2016 to 43,500 in 2017. Thus, with extensive availability of skilled professionals coupled with clinics and spas for cosmetic procedures, the demand for body fat reduction procedures is forecasted to significantly escalate in the forthcoming period.



However, high cost of surgical procedures and post-operative complications may hinder body fat reduction industry growth over the projected timeframe.



Surgical procedure segment held major revenue share of over 80% in 2018. Abdominoplasty and liposuction procedures assist the patient to target and eliminate fat from specific areas and contour the body. Moreover, liposuction is available in several alternatives such as tumescent liposuction, ultrasound-assisted liposuction, laser-assisted liposuction and other types. The American Society of Plastic Surgeons reported about 6% rise in liposuction treatments from 2015-2016. Thus, growing incidence of obesity will accelerate surgical procedure segmental growth in the foreseeable future.



Male segment is estimated to grow at 11.0% CAGR during the forecast period. Number of men seeking non-invasive body fat reduction treatments such as cryolipolysis and laser lipolysis are gradually rising in many developed countries. Growing number of men aged above 40 years are adopting fat reduction treatments to diminish loose abdominal fat due to increasing desire to obtain a fit look. Such factors will stimulate segmental growth in upcoming years.



Clinics service provider segment will grow at momentous pace of 11.2% CAGR throughout the forecast period. Body fat reduction treatments in clinical facilities are witnessing positive trend due to specialized offerings at affordable cost as compared to hospital settings. Hence, emerging clinical services and growing number of private clinics will augment the segmental growth over the projected period.



Germany body fat reduction market accounted for over USD 280 million revenue size of Europe body fat reduction market in 2018. Rising burden of obesity in Germany will drive body fat reduction market growth. More than 22% of men and women in the country are obese according to a survey in Europe. In addition, increasing adoption of novel products will lead to rise in adoption of body fat reduction procedures, thus impelling German body fat reduction industry growth.



South Korea body fat reduction market is forecasted to grow with more than 12.0% CAGR throughout the projected timeframe. Increasing inclination towards plastic surgeries in South Korea will escalate body fat reduction treatments in the forthcoming years. With accelerating plastic surgery tourism in South Korea coupled with lower cosmetic procedural costs, body fat reduction market will expand significantly over the forecast years.



Few notable players operating in global body fat reduction market are Apollo Cosmetic Clinics, The Plastic Surgery Clinic, Transform Cosmetic Surgery and VLCC Wellness. These clinics and beauty centres are adopting various strategies such as promotional offers and discounts to enrich customer base and enhance profitability.