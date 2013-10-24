Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/24/2013 -- People in Washington are consistently searching for ways to improve their health and lower their risk for developing cancer symptoms. Studies have routinely shown that reducing body fat significantly contributes to a lesser chance of receiving a cancer diagnosis or noticing cancer symptoms. And now, a new study published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology reports that overweight subjects live, on average, two to three months less after experiencing pancreatic cancer symptoms or receiving a pancreatic cancer diagnosis than when compared with healthy weight subjects. Diet Doc is committed to improving the overall quality of life for their patients and assist in reducing and eliminating body fat so patients can avoid weight-related diseases and illnesses and lead happier, healthier lives.



As reported on by Science Daily, researchers were interested in not just the effect that body fat has on developing cancer symptoms, but also on the influence that excess weight has on the aggressiveness of cancer symptoms and survival after a cancer diagnosis. According to senior study author Brian M. Wolpin, MD, MPH, an assistant professor of medicine at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Harvard Medical School in Boston, "This study adds to mounting evidence for the role of weight control in improving outcomes for patients with cancer.” To do their part in improving the weight-related lives of their patients, Diet Doc offers fast and effective methods for losing weight without suffering with any negative side effects of dieting like cravings, fatigue or weakness.



Unlike other diet plans, Diet Doc uses the most advanced research available to create their exclusive prescription hormone diet treatments. Whereas some plans require there patients to consume a dangerously low caloric intake in order to see any body fat reduction, Diet Doc’s prescription hormone treatments attack body fat and allow their clients to see fast weight loss while consuming an average caloric intake. Each treatment contains prescription strength, all natural hormones that target body fat in the stomach, thighs and underarms and flushes it out of the patient’s system. Once patients begin incorporating these treatments into their diet plans, they will see fat melting away and may significantly reduce their chances of developing cancer symptoms.



Each Seattle patient will receive a one-year prescription for Diet Doc supplements and treatments and can order their supplies over the phone or the internet and have them shipped directly to their front door. And, because these treatments work best when combined with a healthy, low fat meal plan, each patient will also work closely with certified nutritionists who have been specially trained in determining the best foods for burning body fat. Throughout their programs, patients will learn not only which foods help them reduce body fat, they will also learn which foods contain antioxidants to ward off cancer symptoms and which foods leave them feeling full and satisfied.



This unique, personalized approach to losing weight has allowed an overwhelming majority of patients, 97%, to see fast and easy weight loss results and has made Diet Doc programs the nation’s leader in medically supervised weight management.



Diet Doc Contact Information

San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/

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