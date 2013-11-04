Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/04/2013 -- Most things are more fun when they’re done with a group and support, weight loss plans being no exception. Knowing that there are people around, guiding the patient along their journey to lose weight will make attacking body fat easier and will motivate most people, including patients in Vermont, to stick with their weight loss plans and lose weight fast. Diet Doc took this principle into consideration when creating their personalized approach to losing weight and offers their clients unlimited consultations with their weight management professionals, six days per week. This support, along with Diet Doc’s exclusive prescription hormone diet treatments and body fat burning food recipes have already helped thousands of patients quickly shed unwanted, embarrassing fat.



In recent news headlines, including ABC News, media outlets have been discussing the previous president of the United States, William Howard Taft, known for his high body fat content and now being recognized for his efforts to lose weight. New research has shown that Taft engaged a well-known British diet expert to help him develop a weight loss plan in order to slim down. He was eventually successful in reducing his overall body fat by about sixty pounds and his diet expert was credited with his success because of his consistent communication and support throughout Taft’s program.



Much like William Howard Taft’s weight loss plan, Diet Doc patients have continuous, personal attention and guidance throughout their programs and can consult with a physician, nurse or nutritionist whenever they have questions or concerns. Where other prescription hormone diet programs require their patients to travel to clinics to obtain their treatments or participate in support groups, Diet Doc is able to help more patients at times convenient to their schedules by offering unlimited consultations over the phone or the internet. Diet Doc is dedicated to helping their patients successfully lose weight and, because of their consistent support and encouragement, more patients have been able to stick with their weight loss plan, burn body fat, lose weight and sustain there weight over time.



During each patient’s initial consultation, physicians will review the patient’s goals for losing weight, previous attempts at losing weight with other weight loss plans and any underlying health issues that could be contributing to weight gain and stubborn body fat. Depending on the patient’s personal needs, they will be prescribed body fat burning supplements or prescription hormone treatments that target body fat and suppress the appetite so that patients can quickly and easily lose weight. Patients in Vermont will also work with nutritionists to develop a healthy meal and snack plan around their age, gender, health history and lifestyle preferences that make diet change more familiar and easier to stick with. This unique dieting protocol, and the results that have stemmed from following it, have made Diet Doc programs the nation’s leader in medically supervised weight loss plans.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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