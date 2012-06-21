Body Jewellery Lets People Show Their Personality, Stand out from the Crowd

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/21/2012 -- With a worldwide population of approximately seven billion people, sometimes a person feels the need to set themselves apart from the crowd. While some people enjoy dressing in a quirky fashion, colouring their hair or getting a tattoo, others prefer to decorate themselves with body jewellery.



Offering a wide range of high-quality, affordable body jewellery and body piercing accessories, people everywhere are turning to online retailer The Body Jewellery Store. From belly bars, naval rings and nose studs to tongue bars, labret studs and adult jewellery, the UK-based store features something for everyone in a large selection of materials and styles. The store also offers a host of other unique jewellery options, including bracelets and toe rings, as well as coloured contact lenses and temporary lip tattoos.



Part of the fun of having a body piercing is getting to change out the body jewellery to match a person’s mood, the current fashion trends or for a special occasion.



People with belly button piercings can browse The Body Jewellery Store’s large collection of belly bars, including some with fancy flowers, gothic skulls, rhinestones and dangly animals. Best of all, the store offers a massive range of belly bars for less than £2.



In addition to belly bars, the site continues to expand their selection of jewellery and accessories to suit everyone’s piercing needs, including nontraditional piercing accessories such as flesh tunnels and plugs and ear stretchers and expanders.



According to The Body Jewellery Store, “We understand fashion and trends amongst fans of body piercings are constantly changing and evolving. We try to stay ahead of the curveball by offering the latest styles at some of the most affordable prices available.”



For those people looking to make a statement, The Body Jewellery Store recently added to their line of fashion coloured contact lenses. Customers can choose from an array of colors, shapes and flags, as well as a variety of lenses mimicking characters from popular movies, including Avatar, Twilight and Hulk.



The site offers free delivery throughout the UK on orders of more than £10, as well as fast shipping options.



For more information or to peruse the company’s large range of body jewellery, visit http://www.TheBodyJewelleryStore.co.uk



About The Body Jewellery Store

