Plano, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2013 -- Body Rio Brings Fashionable Brazilian Fitness Wear for Women. Body Rio, a renowned manufacturer of women fitness wear, offers a complete range of fashionable Brazilian fitness wear at competitive prices and that too online now. This Brazilian fitness wear company has solved most of the problems associated with women fitness wear.



While describing the problems in fitness clothing for women Janice Luz, the owner stated, “Enveloped in a hectic life of trying to balance a full time career with raising my three children ranging from 8 to 21 and staying fit, I frequently found myself running from one destination to another wearing workout clothes.”



“Unsatisfied with the typical choices in women's fitness wear and missing the Brazilian style I grew up with, I decided to design and create my own style of fitness wear that balanced comfort with style and versatility. I wanted clothing that I could wear from the gym to the grocery store/shopping, to a soccer game, just lounging around the house, or on the go.”



Out of the company's various products, active wear for women provides a beautiful and amazing fit. It's flexible and lightweight, made of premium Brazilian Supplex performance fabric which is 26% to 36% softer than standard nylon and Lycra fabrics. Adding to all Body Rio's fabric for most of the women workout clothes is extra fine and light weight.



Similarly, company brings yoga pants for women, black Capri for workout, yoga shorts and many others options. Workout clothes for women are made using premium Brazilian Supplex performance fabric for better user-experience. This online store also provides some of the best black Capri pants which are comfortable and durable.



About Body Rio

Body Rio was born to bring fashionable, fun and flattering fitness wear for women of all ages. The designs of this company offer women fitness clothing that make them look great and, more importantly, feel great about themselves. Manufactured in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Body Rio combines the comfort and quality. This modern technology is offered with the vibrant colors and flattering designs that embrace the joy of exercising and also allow women to feel good about their looks while exercising.



For more information visit: http://www.bodyrio.com



Contact

6860 N Dallas Parkway

Suite 200

Plano, TX 75024

Phone:-888-770-4RIO, 214-295-1000