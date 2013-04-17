Body Rio Offers Fashionable Fitness Wear for Women at Competitive Prices

Plano, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2013 -- Body Rio, a renowned manufacturer of women fitness wear, offers fashionable range at competitive prices online now. This Brazilian fitness wear company also offers free shipping fashionable fitness wear and free shipping on orders exceeding $100.



A representative of the company said, “The way our active wear fits and your beautiful body will amaze you. Body Rio is as fashionable and comfortable around town as it is in the health club or yoga studio. Made of premium Brazilian Supplex performance fabric, Body Rio is comfortable and durable enough for the most demanding workouts. Flexible and lightweight, Body Rio's premium Brazilian Supplex is 26% to 36% softer than standard nylon and Lycra fabrics”.



The company brings yoga pants for women, black Capri for workout, yoga shorts and many others for women. Workout clothes for women are made using premium Brazilian Supplex performance fabric for better user-experience. This online store provides with outfits comfortable and durable enough for the most exhausting exercises.



About Body Rio

Body Rio was born to bring fashionable, fun and flattering fitness wear for women of all ages. The designs of this company offer women exercise apparels that make them look great and, more importantly, feel great about themselves. Manufactured in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Body Rio combines the comfort and quality modern technology offers with the vibrant colors and flattering designs that embrace the joy of exercising and centering on themselves.



