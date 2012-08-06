Body Shop in Las Vegas New Look Collision Receives Perfect Google Plus Local Rating

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/06/2012 -- When it comes to auto body shops, inexperienced businesses can leave customers with more repairs than they bargained for, while certified shops can return brand-new looking cars to their owners. When working with any auto repair business, it is important to first check its ratings before taking a vehicle in to be fixed.



In the Henderson and Las Vegas Valley area, automobile owners are consulting New Look Collision Center for all of their repair needs. The body shop in Las Vegas is excited to announce the reason they have been receiving extra attention these days: they received a perfect score, 30/30, on Google Plus Local.



Google Plus Local asks customers to rate and review businesses based on their experiences. Amongst the many Las Vegas Body Shop reviews, New Look Collision Center’s Google Plus Local profile is in a league of its own—even after numerous reviews, they have no negative ratings and 100% praise.



For instance, one of their excited clients wrote, “We have had several cars fixed here. The staff is great, the turn around time is exceptional, and we will continue to use them for all our repair needs. These guys specialize in high-end cars, but treat your Kia the same way they treat the Audis. You won't be disappointed!”



Contributing to their 30/30 rating is New Look Collision Center’s expertise in frame and unibody repairs, collision repairs, and color matching. Since 2004, these auto body experts have offered a lifetime warranty on all collision repairs, guaranteeing a brand-new looking car after every service. They also provide free estimates for every project they undertake and help with insurance companies.



New Look Collision Center’s perfect score comes from their excellent reputation with auto-body repairs for all foreign and domestic vehicles, including luxury cars and SUVs. Top automakers such as Audi, Acura, Honda, Lexus, Nissan, Infinity, and Lamborghini all certify them.



The body shop in Las Vegas are also offering some special deals—20% off deductibles, 10% off custom paid repairs, and 15% off for any military personnel—with a coupon that can be found on their website.



About New Look Collision Center

New Look Collision Center has been the premier body shop in Las Vegas since they opened in 2004. All of their auto mechanics are ASE and I-Car Certified and their facilities are fully equipped with state of the art diagnostic and repair equipment. For more information, please visit http://www.newlookcollision.com



New Look Collision Center

5845 West Shelbourne Ave.

Las Vegas, NV 89139