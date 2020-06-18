Body Temperature Monitor Market Size, Rising Impact of COVID-19, Recent Development, Share and Scope 2020 to 2025

Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/18/2020 -- Manhattan, New York, Analytical Research Cognizance: The Body Temperature Monitor market is projected to witness momentous growth over the upcoming years due to a tremendous rise in demand due to the global COVID-19 pandemic. The report includes an in-depth, extensive study of this market in tandem with vital parameters that are likely to have an effect on the market commercialization matrix.



Hypothermia and hyperthermia are severe health problems as the body temperature of a typical person shift during the day. The measurement of body surface temperature provides a piece of vital physiological information for different medical conditions. Body temperature can be controlled by using contact and contactless sensors of different kinds. The assessment of body temperature serves as a first diagnostic tool. Increasing numbers of infectious diseases has boosted the market. Technological advances have played a critical role in business development. Non-contact temperature monitors furnish the advantage of correct temperature measurement and eradicate the risk of transmission of infection across patients and thus increase demand for non-contact thermometers. The rising pediatric and geriatric population has increased demand for temperature control tools for applications in the home care market. Market growth is driven primarily by rising manufacturing activity across a range of industries, strict regulations ensuring product quality (especially in the food & beverage and pharmaceutical sectors), and technological advances. Non-contact temperature control systems do not allow direct contact with the expected energy source / object that needs to be monitored at temperature. Based on type, the market for non-contact temperature monitoring systems is further classified into pyrometers & IR thermometers, thermal imagers, and thermometers for fiber optics.



Request to sample for this research report@ https://www.arcognizance.com/enquiry-sample/1054446?utm_source=Sbwire&utm_medium=180406



Body temperature monitoring device is a portable measuring device that records the temperature autonomously over a given period of time. Such monitoring help in assessing the temperature of a patient during postoperative care, surgery, critical care, shock, sepsis and infections, hypothermia and hyperthermia treatment, fertility and ovulation assessment, or in other situations where the body temperature needs to be monitored continuously. Typically, this is used to gather temperature data from various field environments and to track the shipments in a cold chain. The increasing number of different surgical procedures have increased the demand for these devices. Constant advances and technological advancements will serve as a major driver of the demand in the sector. The high cost of established temperature control devices acts as a major market constraint. Low awareness in developed nations about such devices acts as a major factor that hampers market development. In addition, the increasing pediatric population, globally, is responsible for driving demand. The medical causes, such as flu outbreaks, have a major impact on the studied industry. The European countries, for instance, experienced extreme flu outcomes in 2019. Seasonal influenza has been estimated to result in around 3 to 5 million cases of severe illness worldwide annually, according to the World Health Organization 2018 report. Additionally, an increase in health concerns has become a primary driving factor of this market. Furthermore, when compared with a mercury thermometer, the increasing choice of the digital thermometer helps to provide more accurate and faster performance. It is also safe, since mercury is a neurotoxic metal which can adversely affect the human body. Thus, the market is expected to grow over the forecast period due to the above factors.



The global body temperature monitor industry is divided on the basis of product type, application, end-use and geography. Based on the product type, the global market is bifurcated into contact, non-contact. Based on application, the global body temperature monitor industry is divided into rectum, oral cavity, ear, other applications. On the basis of end-use, the market is bifurcated into hospitals, clinics, homes. Furthermore, based on geography, the overall market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa (MEA).



Some of the key players operating within the global body temperature monitor market include Hicks Thermometers Limited, Hillrom Services, Inc., 3M, Omron Corporation, American Diagnostic Corporation among other noticeable players.



Access Complete Research Report@ https://www.arcognizance.com/report/body-temperature-monitor-market-global-industry-analysis-size-share-trends-and-forecast-2015-2025?utm_source=Sbwire&utm_medium=180406



Some Points of TOC:

Chapter One: Market Introduction

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

Chapter Three: Global Body Temperature Monitor Market – Key Industry Dynamics

Chapter Four: Global Body Temperature Monitor Market – Analysis and Revenue Forecast, 2015-2025 – By Product Type

Chapter Five: Global Body Temperature Monitor Market – Analysis and Revenue Forecast, 2015-2025 – By Application

Chapter Six: Global Body Temperature Monitor Market – Analysis and Revenue Forecast, 2015-2025 – By End-Use

Chapter Seven: Global Body Temperature Monitor Market – Analysis and Revenue Forecast, 2015-2025 – By Region

Chapter Eight: North America Body Temperature Monitor Market – Analysis and Revenue Forecast, 2015-2025

Chapter Nine: Europe Body Temperature Monitor Market – Analysis and Revenue Forecast, 2015-2025

Chapter Ten: Asia-Pacific Body Temperature Monitor Market – Analysis and Revenue Forecast, 2015-2025

Chapter Eleven: Latin America Body Temperature Monitor Market – Analysis and Revenue Forecast, 2015-2025

Chapter Twelve: Middle East & Africa Body Temperature Monitor Market – Analysis and Revenue Forecast, 2015-2025

Chapter Thirteen: Competitive Analysis

Chapter Fourteen: Appendix

Chapter Fifteen: Research Conclusions



Note:

Our report does take into account the impact of coronavirus pandemic and dedicates qualitative as well as quantitative sections of information within the report that emphasizes the impact of COVID-19.As this pandemic is ongoing and leading to dynamic shifts in stocks and businesses worldwide, we take into account the current condition and forecast the market data taking into consideration the micro and macroeconomic factors that will be affected by the pandemic.