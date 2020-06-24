Body Worn Insect Repellent Market Is Projected to Surpass $1 Billion by 2024 : By Key Players the 3M Company, S. C. Johnson, Reckitt Benckiser Group

Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/24/2020 -- Upsurge in outdoor leisure activities and the escalating number of vector-borne disease cases are anticipated to drive body worn insect repellent market growth. Additionally, the development of healthcare awareness initiatives and revolutionary products is likely to boost industry demand.



Body worn insect repellents provide protection from insects for individuals who work in agricultural fields and forests. Pivotal advantages driving product demand include relief from irritation, discomfort and itching due to bug bites.



Request a sample of this research report @

https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/1807



Based on a research report from Global Market Insights, Inc. the body worn insect repellent market is projected to surpass $1 billion by 2024.



Frontrunners in the Body Worn Insect Repellent Market



Several firms have been involved in the production and distribution of the product, that includes The 3M Company, S. C. Johnson, Reckitt Benckiser Group, Avon Products and Sawyer products are some prominent players. The list also includes ExOfficio, BASF, E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Omega Pharma and Spectrum Brands.



Increasing use of body worn oil & cream products: Increase in the health awareness accompanied by the ease in the use of products will play a key factor in increasing the product demand. Oils and creams segment had garnered over USD 215 million in the year 2017. They are further grouped into plant-based and synthetic-based, depending on ingredient content.



Synthetic oil and creams products had covered a larger part of the market share and generated more than 60% of the total revenue share in the year 2017. However, there has been a paradigm shift in the demand for plant-based products as consumers are more aware of the benefits of natural products and their minimal side-effects.



Ease of availability on online platforms: Distribution channel platforms have been playing a major role in the growth of market reach. Insect repellent oil and creams market through the online distribution channel had accounted for more than USD 24 million in revenue as of 2017. Sale of bug repellent products through online platforms will be experiencing the fastest growth over the forthcoming years.



Request for an in-depth table of contents for this report @

https://www.gminsights.com/toc/detail/body-worn-insect-repellent-market



North America body worn insect repellent market size was valued at more than USD 210 million market revenue in the year 2017. Presence of these products on online forums helps in making products easily available via several websites as well as provide them with the freedom to compare products.



Rising mosquito-borne diseases across the world : Latin American countries suffer from various mosquito-borne illnesses and are often struck with Chikungunya, dengue, malaria, Zika, Yellow Fever and West Nile virus. The region has a fast growing population accompanied by inefficient cleaning and hygienic facilities that cause major illnesses. More than 2.3 million Latin Americans are usually affected by various mosquito-borne illnesses.



Related News:



https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/construction-chemicals-market-to-garner-momentum-across-emerging-economies-2020-06-10