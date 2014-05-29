Bodybuilding Champion and Fitness Coach Launches Online Fitness Training to People to Lose Weight

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2014 -- Rob Lagana a bodybuilding champion and personal fitness trainer who has helped the rich and famous achieve weight loss and their desired goals through tailored fitness programs, has now launched an online personal fitness service. The well known fitness trainer and bodybuilder understands not everyone can afford the services of a personal fitness trainer, but through his online fitness program everyone can afford to lose weight and improve their fitness.



The fitness expert with his techniques and experience has helped hundreds of people to lose weight and improve their fitness. With the high obesity problem around the world and with people worried about their weight and their fitness level who are unable to afford a personal fitness trainer, online fitness coaching is the answer.



In order to reach out to all the people around the world who want to lose weight and become slimmer and healthier, Rob Lagana established the online personal fitness training via Lagana Fitness (www.laganafitness.com)



Although there are many fitness trainers out there, unfortunately only a minority can afford their high prices, leaving the average man and women with little support in their mission to lose weight and achieve their fitness goals. Rob Lagana wants to help everyone through his one to one online personal fitness training. Clients’ of Rob who have received online fitness training have seen a huge difference in their fitness level as well as their weight loss.



The fitness trainer’s goal is to achieve his client’s goal through fitness programs, diet plans and motivation.



There are many benefits to online fitness training, which includes the affordability. People who wish to lose weight and need the motivation of a fitness coach no longer has to worry about the cost, they also do not have to worry about all that travelling to a gym as Rob and his service is more than happy to help people exercise within the home.



Thanks to the affordability of the online fitness-training program, everyone can now be motivated to lose weight and receive professional help with diets to fitness.



For more information on how to lose weight and improve fitness through an online fitness trainer, please visit www.laganafitness.com



About Rob Lagana

Rob Lagana is a professional fitness coach and champion bodybuilder who helps men and women achieve their fitness goals.