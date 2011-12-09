BodyGuardNation.com Vows to Help the "99%" Find Jobs

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/09/2011 -- While the recent Occupy Wall Street demonstrations are proof that many Americans are without jobs, it’s also an ironic reminder that security personnel will always be in demand. Noticing this growing need, BodyGuardNation.com has stepped in to help others fight the unemployment battle.



The database was originally designed to help connect Licensed Security Company businesses in need of security-related services with qualified personnel; allowing anyone to quickly locate skilled security professionals anywhere in the country.



However, the company has since evolved and now rises to the calling of job creation. As part of their new service, Bodyguard Nation is helping to create jobs for qualified security personnel who may be out of work. Ron Spates, who founded and owns the company, explains more:



“I initially started the company by myself, to provide executive protection services. However, I noticed more and more people asking if they could join my team” says Ron. He continues “So, I’ve now evolved the business to a model where we actually help get unemployed security professionals back into work. We provide an excellent platform for them to showcase their skills and make themselves available to be approached by prospective new employers. The results have been very fruitful indeed.”



Ron has incorporated a number of features into his online database to assist users. These include the ability to create an online profile and upload videos – allowing users to showcase their skills, talents, experience and attributes. There’s no cost for the service and a profile can be set up in minutes.



BodyGuardNation will also be helping the community this Holiday season – and they invite people to visit them at this year’s ‘Coats for Christmas’ on Knightsbridge Road in The Bronx, December 17th from 10:00 – 15:00.



In all, Ron and his company just want to make a difference to people’s lives, and give them the quality of life that they deserve:



“As security professionals, we spend our entire careers looking after others – so it’s time we cared for ourselves also. We want to provide a great quality of life for people everywhere – and, excuse the pun – offer them some security in life” he concludes.



About Bodyguard Nation, LLC.

Bodyguardnation.com is The Largest Security Professionals Database in the Nation.



Bodyguardnation.com was designed to help connect Licensed Security Companies and Businesses in need of Security and Related Services from Qualified Professionals. With them, you can quickly locate Highly Skilled Security Professionals from anywhere in the Nation – State by State, City by City.



They Proudly Offer Recruitment, Screening, Background and Reference Check Services to help you hire the Best of the Best in the Security field. To name a few, they offer employment profiles of Security Professionals in the following fields: Security Operations Management, Security Officers, Event Security, Armed Security, Information Security, Loss Prevention, Security Supervision, Bar and Restaurant Security, Off-Duty Officers, Personal Bodyguards, Executive Protection Agents, Private Investigators, Bounty Hunters, and more!