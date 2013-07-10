Margate, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/10/2013 -- BodyJewelry.com is a celebrated name for its incredible range of high quality and large jewelry collection. With an impressive and successful history, the company is proud to present a new and improved online store for a systematic and superior shopping experience which is better than ever before. The website has been redesigned to include new features which set it apart from many competitor websites.



The online company has transformed itself into an effective and attractive shopping platform for body piercing jewelry enthusiasts. BodyJewelry.com outshines its competitors through its customer-centric approach. The company understands the product and shopping needs of its actual and potential customers, and strives to offer a full-scale jewelry collection in terms of product categories, price ranges, and material options.



According to Avi Gidon, CEO of BodyJewelry.com, “We have consistently focused on delighting our customers with our unique and fascinating products, using more than a decade’s experience. We also aim to keep track of the evolving needs of customers to provide them with improved products and services. The most distinctive addition we have recently made, especially for our customers, is the new design of our website. BodyJewelry.com is now an online store which offers a full-fledged shopping adventure to our valued customers.”



The company realizes that its target market is particular about selecting jewelry and accessories which match their individual style. “We take pride in knowing what our customers expect. This is why we have addressed their online shopping needs with the brand new design of our web store. The revamped user experience is created with attention to detail so that our loyal and new customers find it equally easy to explore our web store and buy their favorite items,” adds Avi Gidon.



The idea of a new shopping experience, offered by their redesigned website, is based on the dynamic nature of the company. To find out more about their collection of body jewelry and accessories, please visit their official website http://www.bodyjewelry.com/.



About Body Jewelry

BodyJewelry.com is an online store that provides a collection of body jewelry and accessories from talented designers all over the world. Founded in 1999, the company has established an organized framework for all its operations. BodyJewelry.com has a team of professionals for each step, ranging from the inspection and packaging of their products to the storage and distribution. The company also offers efficient shipment of orders as well as a competent refund policy. The product range is expansive and includes body jewelry and accessories like barbells, tongue jewelry, belly button rings, toe rings, belly chains, labrets, spikes, chokers, arm bands, nose studs, navel jewelry, and so on. Similar to their product categories, BodyJewelry.com also features a wide range of materials like Sterling Silver, Gold, Stainless Steel, Titanium, etc.