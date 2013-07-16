BodyRio Announces Its New Arrival of Brazilian Fitness Clothing for Women

Plano, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/16/2013 -- BodyRio, a renowned manufacturer of women's fitness wears has announced about the fresh arrival of womens fitness clothing at its store. The fitness clothing for women is available at competitive prices at this store. The fitness clothing is available in a variety of colors and designs. Customers can also get a discount of 50% on a few of its fashionable fitness clothing. The store offers free shipping on orders more than $100.



The store is a one-stop shop for those women who are fond of working out in certain clothing. The workout clothes for women available at this store are available in many colors and sizes. Customers can also browse for some outstanding collection of yoga pants for women at this store. The fitness clothing at this store are made of premium Brazilian Supplex performance fabric, hence are durable as well as comfortable for exhausting workouts.



Talking about the store Janice Luz, a spokesperson stated, “BodyRio was born to bring fashionable, fun and flattering fitness wear to women of all ages. Our designs offer women exercise apparel that makes them look great and, more importantly, feel great about themselves.”



He also said, “Manufactured in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, BodyRio combines the comfort and quality modern technology offers with the vibrant colors and flattering designs that embrace the joy of exercising and centering on you.”



About BodyRio

