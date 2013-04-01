Bodystockings Are Back in Vogue

Englewood, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/01/2013 -- Lingerie in general inspires a certain sense of desire. It is probably the most versatile and alluring part of a woman’s wardrobe and an exciting addition to it is bodystockings. Bodystockings are intimate wear were the body is covered from neck to toe in mesh or fishnet. The fabric used for creating the stockings is very revealing and in other words very inviting. Bodystockings are in general one piece which provides the wearer, a chance to show of her curves.



Pampered Passions, a leading lingerie brand had recently announced its launch of bodystockings. The collection carries a wide range of designs and versatile fabrics that create the desired look while being easy on the skin. The company with its tagline ‘nurturing the female spirit’ has been in the business of providing sensual and comfortable lingerie pieces since its inception in 2001. The company CEO, Alicia Vargo has been in very close contact with the lingerie market and her experience of working with the biggies in the business gave her the confidence and the business insight to launch her own brand in 2001.



Pampered Passions under the leadership of Alicia partnered with several other national as well as international lingerie brands. The company operates with the goal to introduce top European brands in the North American Market. With its latest launch of bodystockings, the company has managed to get several steps closer to this goal. The latest collection carries pieces from brands like Dreamgirl, Desire, Axami Sofia and so on. The kind of stockings in this latest collection caters to a wide variety of customer needs.



For instance, for those who want a little bit of drama there is the front split style, for those who want to add a little flair, there are stockings made with lace and for those who want to get to teasing, there are suspender style bodystockings.



Interested customers can also choose different fabrics from lace, fishnet, mesh etc. Pampered Passions believes in affordable lingerie and this is the reason why their price range starts from $17.50. To know more and review the latest collection in bodystockings, log onto http://www.pamperedpassions.com/stockings/bodystockings. Customers can also browse through other brands and styles in lingerie using the company website.



Media Contact

Pampered Passions Fine Lingerie

9615 E County Line Rd Ste D

Englewood, CO 80112

303-346-8450

email: info@pamperedpassions.com